Man, 29, charged in stabbing of another man in Waikiki

Prosecutors charged a 29-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old man in the neck near the Kapahulu Groin in Waikiki early Tuesday.
Otis Alexander was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and possession of a switchblade knife in commission of a crime. His bail is set at $100,000.
Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a report of a stabbing in the vicinity of the Kapahulu Groin at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.
EMS treated the victim who sustained a stab wound to the neck. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said the victim’s condition has since improved.
Officers arrested the suspect later identified as Alexander for investigation of attempted murder and terroristic threatening.
Another stabbing occurred a short distance away near the Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole statue at about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said two men visiting from California were confronted by a group of individuals. A fight ensued and one of the visitors identified as 19-year-old Elian Delacerda was stabbed in the chest. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Delacerda’s friend, 23, sustained a contusion to the head and minor cut to his hand when he was struck by a skateboard and assaulted in the affray. He was treated and released at a hospital.
At about 6 p.m. that day, District 6 Crime Reduction Unit officers arrested 21-year-old Oscar K. Cardona, a Waikiki resident, on suspicion of murder.
Police said the two stabbings are not related to one another.
