North Shore surf contests finalized

Permits for the next, triennial series of surf contests on Oahu’s North Shore have been finalized, and the event calendar is now posted online, the City and County of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation announced Thursday afternoon.

The three-year permits cover the North Shore surf seasons from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 2024.

As in previous seasons, surf events for the 2022-2024 triennial seasons are permitted at Haleiwa Alii Beach Park, Banzai Pipeline/Ehukai Beach Park, Sunset Beach Park and Waimea Bay Beach Park.

No surf event is permitted to reserve a beach park for more than four, eight-hour competition days, and holding, or waiting, periods are limited to 15 days, except for big wave events, which can have holding periods of up to 90 days, at the parks director’s discretion, according to the current rules or Shore Water Events that went into effect on July 30, 2018 following a public hearing on the proposed changes.

No North Shore surf events are permitted from June through August, the area’s off-season for waves.

The current calendar for North Shore Surf Events through the end of 2021 will remain posted until the end of the calendar year.

The public may view the surf calendars by visiting honolulu.gov/parks or bit.ly/NorthShoreSurf.