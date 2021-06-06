First responders aid unresponsive swimmer at Bellows Beach

First responders provided aid to an unresponsive swimmer at Bellows Beach today.

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a call of an unresponsive swimmer about 2 p.m. today.

Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, said the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was found floating after experiencing a possible medical condition.

Enright said Honolulu Ocean Safety performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation on the man. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services continued by providing advanced life support to the man, who was transported to an emergency room in critical condition, she said.