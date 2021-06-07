Gallons of sewage spill in Waiau

Crews are responding tonight to a sewer overflow in Waiau, the Department of Environmental Services reported.
An estimated 1,889 total gallons of sewage spilled at 475 Kamehameha Highway when a contractor was activating a bypass of a 36-inch sewer line to make emergency repairs. The spill started at 4:08 p.m. and ended at 4:12 p.m.
The state Department of Health was notified, officials said, and warning signs will be posted and water samples taken.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.