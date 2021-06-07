Gallons of sewage spill in Waiau

Crews are responding tonight to a sewer overflow in Waiau, the Department of Environmental Services reported.

An estimated 1,889 total gallons of sewage spilled at 475 Kamehameha Highway when a contractor was activating a bypass of a 36-inch sewer line to make emergency repairs. The spill started at 4:08 p.m. and ended at 4:12 p.m.

The state Department of Health was notified, officials said, and warning signs will be posted and water samples taken.