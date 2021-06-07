Hawaii sees 33 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 36,649

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 33 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 36,649 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 505.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 392 fatalities on Oahu, 55 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 597,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 33.4 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 17 new cases on Oahu, 12 on Maui, three on Hawaii island and two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 27,323 on Oahu, 4,507 on Maui, 3,043 in Hawaii County, 324 on Kauai, 115 on Lanai and 79 on Molokai. There are also 1,258 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

State health officials began including probable infections in its total case counts last month. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s probable infections since the start of the pandemic added to the counts today include 798 on Maui, 750 on Oahu, 65 on Hawaii island, 24 on Molokai, three on Kauai, three on Lanai and 49 residents diagnosed outside the state.

