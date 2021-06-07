Southwest Airlines launches service between Hawaii and Las Vegas
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:51 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Southwest Airlines made its inaugural service from Las Vegas to Honolulu on Sunday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Above, Las Vegas showgirl Greta Jones waited to greet arriving passengers as the flight pulled in.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Southwest Airlines made its inaugural service from Las Vegas to Honolulu on Sunday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Above, passengers were greeted with song and lei at the gate.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Las Vegas showgirl Greta Jones greeted Southwest Airlines passengers Sunday at they arrived at the gate at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.