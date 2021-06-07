Texas man, 29, accused in Waikiki knife attack makes 1st court appearance

A 29-year-old man accused of stabbing another man in the neck near the Kapahulu Groin in Waikiki made his initial court appearance at Honolulu District Court this morning.

Otis Alexander appeared before Judge Sherri-Ann Iha on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and possession of a switchblade knife in commission of a crime.

Alexander’s attorney, Michael Green, stood alongside him during his arraignment and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. During the hearing, Green indicated Alexander is a resident of Texas.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6. He remains free after posting a $100,000 bond.

The stabbing occurred near Kapahulu Groin before 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Alexander allegedly argued with a couple. Police said Alexander assaulted the man sitting with his partner at which time the couple’s friend intervened.

Alexander then allegedly stabbed the friend in the neck. The victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said his condition has improved.