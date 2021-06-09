Boyd Gaming and Hawaiian Airlines launch partnership

Boyd Gaming Corporation and Hawaiian Airlines today announced a reciprocal transfer program that lets customers use their loyalty points from either company to book rewards.

For instance, B Connected points can be transferred to HawaiianMiles to book flights and HawaiianMiles can be transferred to B Connected points to book hotel stays at Boyd Gaming destination resorts in Las Vegas, the Gulf Coast, East Coast, and throughout the Midwest. Redemption also includes nontravel options.

Danica Wong, director of HawaiianMiles at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement, “It’s no secret our guests have a strong affinity for Las Vegas and Boyd Gaming properties, so we’re thrilled to offer our HawaiianMiles members more value through reciprocal program benefits.”

Andre Filosi, vice president and general manager of the California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino and Main Street Station Casino Brewery and Hotel, said in statement, “Boyd Gaming has had a special relationship with Hawaiian’s guests for more than 45 years, and we are proud to partner with Hawaiian Airlines to offer our B Connected customers from Hawaii more opportunities to earn benefits and rewards.”