Hawaii sees 46 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 36,731

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 46 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 36,731 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 505.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 392 fatalities on Oahu, 55 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 598,600 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 33.4 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 17 new cases on Oahu, 17 on Maui, five on Hawaii island and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials began including probable infections in its total case counts last month. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 27,355 on Oahu, 4,537 on Maui, 3,050 in Hawaii County, 325 on Kauai, 115 on Lanai and 79 on Molokai. There are also 1,270 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

>> RELATED: Hawaii COVID restrictions could remain until October if pace of vaccinations doesn’t increase

Today’s probable infections since the start of the pandemic added to the counts today include 802 on Maui, 750 on Oahu, 65 on Hawaii island, 24 on Molokai, three on Kauai, three on Lanai and 52 residents diagnosed outside the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 700 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased by 11 today.

By island, Oahu has 381 active cases, the Big Island has 187, Maui has 123, Kauai has nine, Molokai has one and Lanai none.

Health officials counted 5,614 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 0.82% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 0.9%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,586,566 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Tuesday. Health officials say that more than 54% of the state’s population are now fully vaccinated.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,372 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations reported today.

Ten hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,362 hospitalizations within the state, 1,958 have been on Oahu, 261 on Maui, 128 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 29 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Tuesday, with 10 in intensive care units and six on ventilators.

Oahu is currently under Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said last week that Honolulu should soon be moving to the less-restrictive Tier 4 as Oahu sees relatively low case counts and rising vaccination rates.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 25 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.0%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.