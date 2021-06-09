Woman, 39, injured in knifepoint attempted purse-snatching in Chinatown

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with an alleged attempted purse-snatching that occurred in the Chinatown area Monday night.

Police said a man approached a 39-year-old woman on South Beretania Street at about 11:30 p.m. and attempted to take her purse. He then allegedly brandished a knife and assaulted her.

Police said the man fled on foot without the woman’s purse.

The suspect and victim are not known to one another.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim for a laceration to the left side of her face that she sustained in the alleged assault. She refused further treatment.

Police located the suspect on North Kukui Street at approximately midnight Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.