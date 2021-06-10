Injured hiker rescued from Lulumahu Falls Trail

A 47-year-old Georgia man slipped and fell this morning on the Lulumahu Falls Trail and had to be rescued by the Honolulu Fire Deaprtment.

HFD sent five units with 14 personnel to the trail and established a landing zone at the Nuuanu Reservoir.

The caller reported his father had slipped and fallen on a rock, injuring his knee and possibly dislocating it.

Firefighters hiked in and reached the man at 11:30 a.m. at a location not far from the start of the trail.

They carried him out on a stretcher.

He declined transport to a hospital, and Emergency Medical Services brought him and his son to their car.