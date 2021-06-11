Firefighters respond to reports of smoke at Waikiki pizza eatery

Firefighters responded this evening to reports of smoke at a pizza and wine bar located on the ground floor of the Ohana Waikiki East by Outrigger.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded with 10 units to the fire at Kuhio Avenue and Walina Street shortly before 7:17 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar, which has a wood-fired oven.

The hotel is closed and is scheduled to reopen Aug. 1, so no guests were in the hotel itself.

The fire did not affect another restaurant also located in the hotel.

This post will be updated when HFD provides more information.