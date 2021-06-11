comscore King Kamehameha Day 2021: List of what’s open and closed today on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

King Kamehameha Day 2021: List of what’s open and closed today on Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 am

Want to know what’s open and closed today on King Kamehameha Day? Here’s your guide for Oahu.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES (OPEN)

>> Federal offices

GOVERNMENT OFFICES (CLOSED)

>> State offices

>> City, county offices and all satellite city halls

SCHOOLS (CLOSED)

>> Public

>> Private

>> University of Hawaii

PUBLIC SERVICES (CLOSED)

>> Most libraries

>> Open markets

PUBLIC SERVICE (OPEN)

>> Blood Bank

>> Humane Society

>> Municipal golf courses

FINANCIAL SERVICES (OPEN)

>> Most banks

>> Most savings and loans

>> Stock brokerages

ATTRACTIONS (OPEN)

>> Arizona Memorial

>> Bishop Museum

>> Botanical Gardens

>> Children’s Discovery Center

>> Dole Plantation

>> Hawaii’s Plantation Village

>> Honolulu Museum of Art

>> Iolani Palace

>> Paradise Cove

>> Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

>> Polynesian Cultural Center

>> Queen Emma Summer Palace

>> Sea Life Park

>> USS Bowfin

>> USS Missouri

>> Waikiki Aquarium

>> Waimea Valley

ATTRACTIONS (CLOSED)

>> Hawai‘i State Art Museum

>> Lyon Arboretum

>> Mission Houses

>> Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office

OTHER

>> TheBus is operating on a state holiday schedule (View the schedule);

>> Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, police services will be available;

>> On-street parking is free except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots and meters on specific Waikiki streets (View the list here);

>> Parking will be restricted in Lanikai from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. over the three-day holiday weekend;

>> Traffic: No contra-flow cones;

>> Refuse will be collected (Transfer stations, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open);

>> Regular mail delivery.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Iolani Palace was closed today.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Clusters of COVID-19 infections at Hawaii social gatherings highlight importance of precautions
Next Story
Coronavirus outbreak at Hilo jail grows to a total of 119 inmates, 16 staff
Looking Back

Scroll Up