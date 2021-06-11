King Kamehameha Day 2021: List of what’s open and closed today on Oahu

Want to know what’s open and closed today on King Kamehameha Day? Here’s your guide for Oahu.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES (OPEN)

>> Federal offices

GOVERNMENT OFFICES (CLOSED)

>> State offices

>> City, county offices and all satellite city halls

SCHOOLS (CLOSED)

>> Public

>> Private

>> University of Hawaii

PUBLIC SERVICES (CLOSED)

>> Most libraries

>> Open markets

PUBLIC SERVICE (OPEN)

>> Blood Bank

>> Humane Society

>> Municipal golf courses

FINANCIAL SERVICES (OPEN)

>> Most banks

>> Most savings and loans

>> Stock brokerages

ATTRACTIONS (OPEN)

>> Arizona Memorial

>> Bishop Museum

>> Botanical Gardens

>> Children’s Discovery Center

>> Dole Plantation

>> Hawaii’s Plantation Village

>> Honolulu Museum of Art

>> Iolani Palace

>> Paradise Cove

>> Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

>> Polynesian Cultural Center

>> Queen Emma Summer Palace

>> Sea Life Park

>> USS Bowfin

>> USS Missouri

>> Waikiki Aquarium

>> Waimea Valley

ATTRACTIONS (CLOSED)

>> Hawai‘i State Art Museum

>> Lyon Arboretum

>> Mission Houses

>> Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office

OTHER

>> TheBus is operating on a state holiday schedule (View the schedule);

>> Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, police services will be available;

>> On-street parking is free except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots and meters on specific Waikiki streets (View the list here);

>> Parking will be restricted in Lanikai from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. over the three-day holiday weekend;

>> Traffic: No contra-flow cones;

>> Refuse will be collected (Transfer stations, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open);

>> Regular mail delivery.