Boaters near Waimea Bay rescued after first refusing help from lifeguards

Four fishermen were aboard a boat that suffered mechanical failure this morning about three-quarters of a mile off Waimea Bay.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a 911 call was made to report boaters in distress just after 7 a.m. today. Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards, who normally report for duty at 9 a.m. on Sundays, came in early to assist with the call and responded to find four people, uninjured, including one teenager.

All four refused assistance from lifeguards, insisting they were going to wait for the Honolulu Fire Department to respond so they would have more time to fish, instead of returning to shore safely via jetski.

EMS said HFD arrived shortly thereafter and towed the boat back to harbor under escort from lifeguards.

A spokesperson for EMS said via email that while this scenario “is rare,” the public “is asked to not delay assistance as emergency resources are for efficient and immediate responses.”