Mom ends up needing rescue by Maui firefighters after son falls in ocean

Maui firefighters rescued a 40-year-old visitor from the ocean near Olivine Pools in Kahakuloa on Saturday.

The tourist was standing along a rocky shoreline at the beach with her son, 10, when the boy fell into the water just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to MFD, the woman and another bystander entered the water in an attempt to rescue the boy. Eventually, the bystander and the boy were able to exit the ocean, but the boy’s mother was pulled as far as 100 yards away from shore by strong currents and waves in the 4- to 6-foot range.

Luckily for the woman, bystanders were able to throw her a rescue flotation device. MFD personnel arrived via ground and air, with rescuers entering the water to assist the woman. Once stabilized, she was loaded onto MFD’s Air 1 helicopter and transported to shore.

All three people were evaluated at the scene by medics and found to be unhurt.

MFD cleared the scene at 1:54 p.m.