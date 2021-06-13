Teen hikers airlifted off Waimano Falls Trail after getting lost

More than a dozen firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for lost hikers in Pearl City on Saturday.

Two females, both 17, got lost on the Waimano Falls Trail around 11 a.m. Saturday while heading for the falls via Manana Ridge.

After realizing they were lost and spending time moving to higher ground to regain celluar service, the pair contacted 911 at 1:50 p.m. to request help.

Five HFD resource units, staffed with 16 personnel, began to arrive at 2 p.m. and determined the hikers’ location was one ridge over from Manana.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter arrived and picked up a rescue specialist to determine exactly where the teens were located.

At 2:22 p.m., they were met on the ridge by Air 1, which was able to land and get the hikers aboard safely before transporting them to a landing zone at Pearl City High School.

According to HFD, neither girl was injured and no further assistance was needed.