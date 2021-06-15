Firefighters extinguish house fire in Pahoa

Hawaii County firefighters responded today to a Pahoa house that was 95% engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The call came in at 9:48 a.m. and the first unit arrived at 9:54 a.m. at 15-2824 Lai St.

The 30-foot by 40-foot, 8-foot-high post-and-pier home was known to be occupied by squatters, but no one was found at the scene or in the house, the fire department said.

The height of the house and its unkept yard made it difficult for firefighters to access.

The fire was under control at 10:15 a.m., and extinguished at 11:30 a.m.

A total of 14 firefighters from nine units responded.

The medium-sized residential structure was destroyed, and the loss was estimated at $150,000.

An neighboring house and surrounding trees and brush were threatened by heat and fire, the fire department said in a news release.

The cause is under investigation.