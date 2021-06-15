Police search for suspects in knifepoint daylight robbery in Chinatown

Honolulu police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a 24-year-old at knifepoint in Chinatown Monday.

Police said two men approached the victim on Hotel Street at about 12:10 p.m. One of the men allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money.

Police said the suspects fled on foot with cash taken from the victim. No injuries were reported.

There are no arrests at this time.

The suspects were described to be in their 20s with a medium build. Both were wearing black shirts and black pants at the time of the alleged crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.