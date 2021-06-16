Man robbed at knifepoint in Makiki

Two men allegedly robbed a 32-year-old man at knifepoint in Makiki Monday.

Police said two men confronted the victim on Pensacola Street at about 4:30 p.m., brandished a knife and demanded his property.

The victim handed over his wallet and the suspects fled the scene on a motorcycle, police said. No injuries were reported.

There are no arrests at this time.

The suspects were described to be in their 30s with heavy builds. One of the alleged robbers was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans and the other was wearing a red T-shirt and black pants at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.