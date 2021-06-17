comscore Honolulu firefighters investigate house fire on Monsarrat Avenue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu firefighters investigate house fire on Monsarrat Avenue

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:55 pm
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a residence on Monsarrat Avenue around noon today.

Honolulu firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out at a two-story home near Waikiki Elementary School today.

The fire broke out at a residence on Monsarrat Avenue at about 11:55 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department brought the blaze under control at 12:10 p.m.

Police have closed Monsarrat between Paki and Kanaina Avenues as HFD continues its investigation.

