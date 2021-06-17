Honolulu firefighters investigate house fire on Monsarrat Avenue

Honolulu firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out at a two-story home near Waikiki Elementary School today.
The fire broke out at a residence on Monsarrat Avenue at about 11:55 a.m.
The Honolulu Fire Department brought the blaze under control at 12:10 p.m.
Police have closed Monsarrat between Paki and Kanaina Avenues as HFD continues its investigation.
