Honolulu firefighters investigate house fire on Monsarrat Avenue

Honolulu firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out at a two-story home near Waikiki Elementary School today.

The fire broke out at a residence on Monsarrat Avenue at about 11:55 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department brought the blaze under control at 12:10 p.m.

Police have closed Monsarrat between Paki and Kanaina Avenues as HFD continues its investigation.