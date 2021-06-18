Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 44 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 44 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 510 fatalities and 37,214 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 601,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 33.5 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 16 new cases on Oahu, 15 on Maui, nine on Hawaii island, one on Kauai and three Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials began including probable infections in its total case counts last month. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 27,572 on Oahu, 4,631 on Maui, 3,162 in Hawaii County, 344 on Kauai, 115 on Lanai and 79 on Molokai. There are also 1,311 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Today’s probable infections since the start of the pandemic added to the counts today include 818 on Maui, 769 on Oahu, 68 on Hawaii island, 24 on Molokai, four on Kauai, three on Lanai and 53 residents diagnosed outside the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Wednesday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 660 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 34.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,637,582 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Thursday, up 9,781 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 56% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 61% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,411 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.