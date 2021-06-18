comscore Maui police investigating after man allegedly pointed gun at county parks officer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Maui police investigating after man allegedly pointed gun at county parks officer

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Maui police have opened a terroristic threatening investigation after a male suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at a county Parks and Recreation Enforcement officer at a beach park Thursday night.

Officers responded to the call of disorderly conduct at Kanaha Beach Park at about 7:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, county Parks and Recreation Enforcement officers informed police that they told two males in a truck to vacate the parking lot as they were within the park after closing hours.

One of the males allegedly pointed a firearm at one of the enforcement officers and threatened to use it.

The males then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Woman suffers from critical head injury after grabbing onto pickup truck following argument
Looking Back

Scroll Up