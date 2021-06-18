Maui police investigating after man allegedly pointed gun at county parks officer

Maui police have opened a terroristic threatening investigation after a male suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at a county Parks and Recreation Enforcement officer at a beach park Thursday night.

Officers responded to the call of disorderly conduct at Kanaha Beach Park at about 7:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, county Parks and Recreation Enforcement officers informed police that they told two males in a truck to vacate the parking lot as they were within the park after closing hours.

One of the males allegedly pointed a firearm at one of the enforcement officers and threatened to use it.

The males then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.