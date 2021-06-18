Woman, 44, airlifted from Maunawili Falls Trail after hurting wrist

Firefighters rescued a 44-year-old visitor who fell and injured her wrist today while hiking the Maunawili Falls Trail.
An off-duty doctor hiking in a separate group witnessed the woman slip and fall forward about 4 feet. She braced herself during the fall and injured her left wrist that resulted in “obvious deformities,” the Honolulu Fire Department reported.
The doctor provided immediate assistance.
HFD received a 911 call at 11:21 a.m., and five rescue units with 16 personnel were dispatched.
The first unit made contact at 11:42 a.m. with the woman, just one-eighth of a mile in from the trailhead.
Firefighters treated the woman and aided her across a streambed to a clear area from which she was airlifted to a landing zone at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.
Her husband hiked out on his own.
Emergency Medical Services treated her wrist injury and transported her to a hospital in stable condition.
HFD reminds hikers that Hawaii’s forests often have very dense growth, which can mask dangerously steep drop-offs and cause one to become disoriented.
Also, HFD reminds hikers to pick a trail that suits their level of fitness and experience.
