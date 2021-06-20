Boy, 17, assaults 3 officers during arrest of female in Makiki

Three officers from the Honolulu Police Department were assaulted Saturday by a juvenile friend of a female suspect they were arresting.

Police said a 17-year-old boy is in custody pending further investigation on three counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer in the first degree.

The assaults happened around 7:55 p.m.Saturday in Makiki, police said.

According to HPD, the boy punched a patrol officer in the face while the officer was arresting his female friend.

Police said a second officer, who was assisting the first, was then headbutted and punched while attempting to place the juvenile in custody.

The juvenile later kicked a third officer while the boy was in the process of being placed into a police vehicle.

All three officers were treated for their injuries at an area hospital.