COVID-19 report focuses on Oahu concert, wedding clusters; includes eight breakthrough cases

The Hawaii Department of Health’s COVID-19 cluster report this week focuses on community transition from social gatherings – including a concert at a bar and a wedding reception on Oahu.

The state has recorded a surge in coronavirus cases driven by the highly transmissible delta variant since July, according to the report, and while social gathering are “important venues for connection during these unprecedented times,” mitigation strategies are necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In July, health officials investigated a cluster of 23 coronavirus cases associated with a concert at a bar on Oahu.

The band members performed while sick, and shared microphones and instruments, health officials noted, which probably contributed to the coronavirus spread.

A total of 16 individuals, including band members, employees, and concert attendees, tested positive for the coronavirus following the concert held indoors with “many attendees, intermittent mask wearing, and very little physical distancing.” Four out of the 16 were vaccinated, and therefore, breakthrough cases.

Another seven secondary cases were passed on to household members, none of which were vaccinated.

The concert cluster has also been linked to two other clusters — one at a workplace and one to another concert.

Last month, health officials also investigated a cluster of 17 coronavirus cases associated with a wedding reception held at an indoor banquet hall on Oahu.

A total of 28 people attended, with 12 testing positive for the coronavirus. Four of them were fully vaccinated, or breakthrough cases.

The cluster resulted in five secondary cases among household members.

While most of the attendees that contracted the coronavirus experienced mild to moderate symptoms, two experienced severe symptoms and were hospitalized. One attendee who was hospitalized and unvaccinated, died from COVID.

Officials said a member of the wedding party and their spouse both had COVID symptoms and exposed the bride and groom during wedding rehearsals held at the same venue.

Attendees reported that masks were not consistently and correctly worn during the wedding events, and there was no physical distancing, plus they felt a “false sense of security” because they were friends and family that knew one another.

Additionally, one attendee had recently traveled to Las Vegas before going to the rehearsals, but did not end up attending the wedding or reception due to COVID symptoms.

Health officials continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19, noting that a church pastor recently hospitalized with the coronavirus took action by organizing a pop-up vaccination clinic for his congregation.

The cluster reports are published as a way to identify risk factors, inform official recommendations and share key lessons learned to date. DOH notes that they do not reflect the overall total number of cases reported in the state. Also, that the same cluster may be included in multiple reports if a new case has been identified within 14 days of the date the report was finalized.

Health officials are currently investigating 48 clusters in all four major counties resulting in more than 600 cases. The majority of the cases are on Oahu and Maui County.

>> On Oahu, officials are investigating two clusters with 120 cases at correctional facilities, 10 clusters at restaurants resulting in 97 cases, three clusters at occupational settings resulting in 28 cases, three clusters from social gatherings with 23 cases, and other clusters at bars and nightclubs, as well as within the construction, industrial and travel, lodging and tourism industries.

>> On Maui County, officials are investigating two clusters with 99 cases at correctional facilities, two clusters at social gathering with 27 cases, five clusters at occupational setting resulting in 26 cases, five clusters within the travel, lodging and tourism industry with 19 cases, two clusters at educational settings with 16 cases, and other clusters at restaurant, a gym, and in the “other” category, which can include retail, offices or first responders.

>> On Hawaii island, officials are investigating a cluster with eight cases at an educational setting, and another cluster in an occupational setting with eight cases as well.

>> On Kauai, officials are investigating a cluster with 50 cases at a correctional facility, an educational setting cluster with 42 cases, and a restaurant cluster with 16 cases.