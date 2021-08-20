COVID-19 testing site now available at BYU-Hawaii parking lot in Laie

A new COVID-19 testing site is now open to the public on the BYU-Hawaii campus in Laie, according to the university’s official testing partner Nomi Health.

The testing site is available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Drive-in testing will be available every five minutes throughout the day, according to a news release.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can also be scheduled online. For walk-ins, bring an ID and insurance card if available, but insurance cards are not required.

Nomi Health, BYU-Hawaii’s official COVID testing partner, has from Dec. 15 to July 31 completed 34,000 PCR tests for employees, students, contractors, and Polynesian Cultural Center employees.

The testing site is on the southeast corner of the Cannon Activities Center in front of the gym parking lot at BYU-Hawaii, 55-220 Kulanui St. Those with questions can call 207-5459.