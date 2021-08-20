Hawaii records 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 845 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 845 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 562 fatalities and 54,443 cases.

The latest deaths included a Maui man in his 50s, another Maui man in his 70s, an Oahu man in his 60s and another Oahu man in his 80s. All had underlying health conditions when they were hospitalized with COVID-19, state health officials said. No further information was immediately available.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 433 fatalities on Oahu, 64 on Maui, 59 on Hawaii island, three on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 626,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 37.5 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 548 new cases on Oahu, 97 on Maui, 162 on Hawaii island, 26 on Kauai, three on Molokai, and nine Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 38,627 on Oahu, 6,405 on Maui, 6,165 in Hawaii County, 945 on Kauai, 121 on Lanai and 138 on Molokai. There are also 2,042 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Wednesday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 8,842 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 180.

By island, Oahu has 6,021 active cases, the Big Island has 1,554, Maui has 857, Kauai has 350, Lanai has four and Molokai has 56.

Health officials counted 9,382 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for an 8.02% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 7.8%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,820,538 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Thursday, up 4,737 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 61.7% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 69.9% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,149 have required hospitalizations, with 11 new hospitalizations reported today.

Sixteen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,133 hospitalizations within the state, 2,545 have been on Oahu, 366 on Maui, 199 on the Big Island, 16 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 362 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of today, with 65 in intensive care units and 53 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 454 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 9.0%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.