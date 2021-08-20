Kahala chemical spill caused by pool cleaning supplies, HFD says

Honolulu firefighters this morning responded to a 911 call for a chemical spill involving pool cleaning chemicals in Kahala.

Three units with 11 personnel responded to the 9:34 a.m. call at 4373 Hopeloa Place and found a half-gallon of dry, granular material on the street emitting a yellowish-colored vapor and chemical odor.

Firefighters closed Puu Panini Avenue from Huanui Street to Panini Loop to protect the surrounding area.

Upon investigation, the Honolulu Fire Department learned a 49-year-old man mixed pool cleaning chemicals in a bucket and noticed they were reacting with one another, then quickly carried it away from his house and spread it on the street to try to slow the reaction.

While doing so, he inhaled some of the vapors, felt nauseated and vomited. The man declined treatment from Emergency Medical Services, however.

HFD’s Hazmat 1 unit also arrived at the scene at 9:54 a.m. to investigate the incident .

Most of the non-reacting, dry mixture was swept up and placed safely into its original container, while copious amounts of water was applied near the resident’s pool and on the street to dilute any residue of the reacting dry mixture.

Specialized gas detection equipment determined no harmful chemicals were in the surrounding area, HFD said. Puu Panini Avenue reopened at 11:41 a.m.