comscore Man, 21, arrested in Liliha after he allegedly chokes girlfriend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 21, arrested in Liliha after he allegedly chokes girlfriend

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man after he allegedly choked his girlfriend in Liliha Thursday.

Police said the couple was involved in an argument at about 2:10 p.m. The argument escalated and the boyfriend allegedly hit and choked the victim, 20.

Police arrested the boyfriend on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.

