Man, 21, arrested in Liliha after he allegedly chokes girlfriend

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man after he allegedly choked his girlfriend in Liliha Thursday.
Police said the couple was involved in an argument at about 2:10 p.m. The argument escalated and the boyfriend allegedly hit and choked the victim, 20.
Police arrested the boyfriend on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.
