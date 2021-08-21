1 new coronavirus-related death, 763 additional infections recorded in Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 763 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 563 fatalities and 55,206 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death on Maui.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 433 fatalities on Oahu, 65 on Maui, 59 on Hawaii island, three on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 628,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 37.6 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 469 new cases on Oahu, 123 on Maui, 126 on Hawaii island, 26 on Kauai, five on Molokai, three on Lanai, and 11 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 39,096 on Oahu, 6,528 on Maui, 6,291 in Hawaii County, 971 on Kauai, 124 on Lanai and 143 on Molokai. There are also 2,053 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 9,007 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 165.

By island, Oahu has 6,078 active cases, the Big Island has 1,575, Maui has 932, Kauai has 359, Lanai has seven and Molokai has 56.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,176 have required hospitalizations, with 27 new hospitalizations reported today.

Seventeen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,159 hospitalizations within the state, 2,564 have been on Oahu, 371 on Maui, 200 on the Big Island, 17 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 362 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 65 in intensive care units and 53 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 443 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 9.1%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.