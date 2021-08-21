2 arrested on Kauai after raid on illegal game room

Two men were arrested in Kapaa Thursday evening after police raided an illegal game room.

Moleni Koli, 36, of Anahola and John Taulung Jr., 29, from Kaimuki were arrested after the Kauai Police Department and U.S. Marshals Services executed search and arrest warrants on an Kuahale Street industrial complex, where they found about a dozen gambling machines, cash and two pickup trucks that contained a handgun, ammunition and methamphetamine.

“Prior to and during the pandemic, illegal game rooms have become more prevalent across the state. Oftentimes, these places coincide with other illegal activities, such as the distribution of dangerous drugs and the sale of unregistered firearms. What’s more, they have also been also been tied to violent crimes,” said KPD’s Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce in a statement. “We are committed to shutting down any illegal operation in our community and I’m grateful to our officers, as well as those who partnered with us on this investigation, because our eastside community is now safer due to everyone’s diligent efforts.”

Koli is in police custody and has been charged with one count of second-degree assault, two counts of ownership prohibited, two counts of place to keep and one count of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug. He’s being held on a $500,000 bail.

Taulung was charged with second-degree promoting gambling and was released pending police investigation.