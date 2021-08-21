CALENDAR
TODAY
SOCCER
College women: Tusculum vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m., at Saint Louis field.
VOLLEYBALL
High School girls: Hawaii Volleyball Invitational—Bracket play, begins at 8 a.m., at Kamehameha
SUNDAY
SOCCER
College women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii (ex), 3 p.m., at UH Lower Campus practice field.
