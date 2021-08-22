Honolulu Fire Department assists distressed hiker

The Honolulu Fire Department successfully assisted a 23-year-old female suffering from possible dehydration off the Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail on Sunday afternoon.

Six HFD resource units, staffed with 17 personnel, responded to the emergency call from a male helping the woman. An HFD helicopter lowered a rescue specialist onto the trail. The distressed hiker was found and a medical assessment was performed.

The hiker was able to continue with assistance on foot to Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park where an Emergency Medical Services unit was waiting at about 5:30 p.m. Apparently, the distressed hiker refused any medical attention, HFD said.