Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 893 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 893 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 564 fatalities and 56,099 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 433 fatalities on Oahu, 66 on Maui, 59 on Hawaii island, three on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 628,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 38 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 596 new cases on Oahu, 83 on Maui, 158 on Hawaii island, 37 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 39,692 on Oahu, 6,611 on Maui, 6,449 in Hawaii County, 1,008 on Kauai, 124 on Lanai and 154 on Molokai. There are also 2,061 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Friday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 9,244 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 237.

By island, Oahu has 6,228 active cases, the Big Island has 1,610, Maui has 966, Kauai has 374, Lanai has seven and Molokai has 59.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,820,538 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 4,737 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 61% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 69% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,204 have required hospitalizations, with 28 new hospitalizations reported today.

Seventeen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,187 hospitalizations within the state, 2,583 have been on Oahu, 376 on Maui, 204 on the Big Island, 17 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 362 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 65 in intensive care units and 53 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 451 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 9.4%, state health officials said today.