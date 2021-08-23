Flash flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian islands

A flash flood watch for all Hawaiian islands remains in effect through late tonight.

The National Weather Service said a region of low pressure with gale winds — remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Linda — is moving toward the islands this morning. The unstable conditions are expected to bring showers, heavy at times, for all islands.

Flood-prone roads and low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas in particular may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff, the NWS said.

A wind advisory also remains in effect for Kauai and Niihau through Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Forecasters expect northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts up to 50 mph. “Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the NWS said in a bulletin.

A high surf advisory is also in effect through 6 p.m. The advisory covers the east shores of Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Kauai.

Waves up to 7 to 12 feet are expected on affected shores.