University of Hawaii opens 14 all-gender restrooms at Manoa campus

The University of Hawaii at Manoa announced today that there are now 14 “all-gender restrooms” on campus.

These restrooms are available on the the third floor of Hamilton Library, first floor of Kennedy Theater, first floor of Miller Hall, the second floor of the biomedical sciences building, third floor of the architecture building, and several other venues.

UH-Manoa reminded those on campus that they have the right at all UH campuses to use the gendered facility that corresponds to their gender and not one’s assigned sex.

UH has providedall-gender restrooms since August 2016, according to an earlier news release. These restrooms are similar to “family restrooms” that can be found in some shopping malls and airports, and are lockable, with ADA accessibility and privacy.

At Queen Lili‘uokalani Center for Student Services, an all-gender restroom with multiple stalls is available on the third floor.

A map of UH-Manoa’s all-gender restrooms is available at go.hawaii.edu/S9P.