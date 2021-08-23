VIDEO: Gov. David Ige addresses COVID-19 surge in Hawaii

Gov. David Ige held a press conference today to discuss recent developments in the fight against COVID-19 in Hawaii.

Ige told the Star-Advertiser earlier today that because of sky-rocketing COVID-19 cases, tourists should stay away from Hawaii and residents should limit travel to essential business at least through the end of October.

“Now’s not a good time to visit Hawaii,” Ige said.

