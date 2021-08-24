Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 565 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 565 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 565 fatalities and 57,235 cases.

The latest death was on Oahu. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 434 fatalities on Oahu, 66 on Maui, 59 on Hawaii island, three on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 630,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 38 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 370 new cases on Oahu, 70 on Maui, 100 on Hawaii island, 17 on Kauai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 40,421 on Oahu, 6,760 on Maui, 6,656 in Hawaii County, 1,048 on Kauai, 126 on Lanai and 154 on Molokai. There are also 2,070 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 9,520 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 131.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,220 have required hospitalizations, with nine new hospitalizations reported today.

