Vice President Kamala Harris to join husband in Honolulu after official trips in Asia

Vice President Kamala Harris will reunite in Hawaii with second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Thursday following separate trips overseas for official White House functions.

The couple will stop in Honolulu en route to Washington, D.C.

Harris concludes her travel to Singapore and Vietnam on Thursday where her agenda in both countries was focusing on engaging the leaders of both governments on issues of mutual interest, including regional security, the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and joint efforts to promote a rules-based international order. Her trip began in Singapore before concluding in Vietnam.

In Hawaii, Harris will deliver remarks to and meet service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Emhoff will stop off in Honolulu on his return trip from leading the U.S. delegation to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. In Honolulu, his agenda will include meeting representatives from a community organization that empowers people with disabilities through adaptive water sports and outdoor activities, followed by a visit to a local vaccination site before joining Harris at Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

In late July, first lady Jill Biden visited Honolulu on her way back from Tokyo where she attended the opening ceremonies of the Olympics. While on Oahu, she visited a pop-up vaccination clinic at Waipahu High School and attended a barbecue for military members and their families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Before leaving Hawaii, she punctured her foot while walking on a beach and subsequently had foot surgery.