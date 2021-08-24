Fat Cheeks’ new home in Ward Centre

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fat Cheeks Hawaii, known for its lobster rolls and sandwiches, recently moved from its original space in Ohana Hale Marketplace to a new location at Ward Centre near Roger Dunn Golf Hawaii (1200 Ala Moana Blvd.).

“We are so happy that Ward Village has been instrumental and supportive as we take this next step in growing,” says Jared Brown and Levina Moy, owners of Fat Cheeks Hawaii. “We’re excited to continue providing our amazing community with genuine hospitality and delicious food.”

New menu items at the new location include lobster BLT ($16), buttered lobster burger ($18), fried fish sandwich ($12) and more.

Find out more at fatcheekshawaii.com or follow the business on Instagram (@fatcheekshawaii).

Bring on the bentos

From 1978, A Catered Experience has provided event catering services to the island of Oahu. From small family gatherings to graduation parties, ACE has a variety of island-style catered dishes to choose from.

Since the pandemic last year, ACE started offering an extended selection of bentos. Choose from local favorites like okazuya ($9), Hawaiian ($15) and vegetarian special bentos ($11). The okazuya bento — mochiko chicken, hash patty, shoyu hot dog, Spam, chow fun and fried rice — is one of ACE’s year-round specialties. The newest item is a chicken and shrimp bento ($12.45), comprising chicken piccata with lemons and capers, baked stuffed shrimp with imitation crab, mushrooms, parsley and mayo, white rice, spinach pasta with garlic butter sauce and mushrooms, and grilled fresh vegetables.

For more info, visit shop.acateredexperience.com. Customers can also call 808-677-7744 to order (five bento minimum).

Time to get happy

Chefs Wade Ueoka and Michelle Karr-Ueoka recently launched happy hour at Artizen by MW (888 Kapiolani Blvd.). The menu features small plates for mostly $6, beer specials for $4 and wines by the glass for $8.

The small plates menu includes dishes like Yukari fries with a shiso honey mayo ($6), “Shake and Bake” J. Ludovico Farms chicken wings ($6), fried baby tako with wasabi koji sauce ($9) and more.

“We are pleased to introduce a number of affordable offerings through our dine-in happy hour,” says Wade Ueoka, executive chef of Artizen by MW. “We want to brighten up people’s pau hana with tasty bites and drinks, while observing socially distanced guidelines.”

Happy hour is Monday-Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Visit artizenbymw.com or call 808-524-0499 for more info.

An upcoming collab

Hawaii-born chef Brian Hirata of Naau will be doing his third collaboration with executive chef Kevin Lee of PAI Honolulu (55 Merchant St.) on Sept. 5. There will be two seatings — 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for $185 per person (not including tax and gratuity) — and the menu will be announced in the coming weeks.

Hirata also announced four more pop-up dinners at Anna Ranch Heritage Center (Waimea) on Sept. 12, Oct. 24, Nov. 21 and Dec. 11. All dinners are at 5:30 p.m. and priced at $225 per person, plus taxes and fees. The Sept. 12 dinner menu will include some welcome canapes, an amuse bouche, a complimentary glass of Champagne and courses like wild boar BLT and chilled Waimea tomato consommé, ulu-miso abalone, Chinese-inspired local fish in a white ponzu broth, paniolo-style beef and more. For more information, visit naauhilo.com.