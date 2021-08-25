Diamond Head State Monument to open daily in September

State officials announced today that the Diamond Head State Monument will be open seven days a week, starting Sept. 1.

The hours of operation will remain the same, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., which is when the last hikers will be allowed in. The gates will close daily at 6 p.m., according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Currently, Diamond Head State Monument is open six days a week — daily except Wednesdays. That change was implemented in March, increasing the number of days it was open to six days a week instead of four.

The monument reopened in mid-December following a nine-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, the monument was only open four days a week, Thursdays through Sundays, except Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, state officials said mask-wearing is required in interior and crowded areas within the monument.

Visitors that are not Hawaii residents are required to purchase both parking and entrance fees if arriving by car. Children 3 years old and younger are free.

Hawaii residents can park and enter the monument for free with a state identification card or state driver’s license.