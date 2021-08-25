Motorcyclist dies following collision with dump truck in Pahoa

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a dump truck in Pahoa Tuesday.

The collision occurred on Highway 132 between mile markers 4 and 5 shortly after 4:05 p.m.

Police said a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling east on the highway when the crossed the double solid yellow line and collided head-on with a tandem dump truck, according to the Hawaii County Police Department.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw the motorcyclist passing vehicles and speeding in the area prior to the collision.

The motorcyclist was thrown onto the shoulder of the highway upon impact. He was taken unresponsive to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

Police said speed and inattention were factors in the crash. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time.

This is the 15th traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island compared to 12 at the same time last year.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement has initiated an investigation into the collision. Witnesses are asked to contact officer Blayne Matsui at 808-961-2339 or email Blayne.Matsui@HawaiiCounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may also call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.