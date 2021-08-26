Anti-Defamation League condemns attack on Lt. Gov Green, cites increasing anti-Semitic acts in Hawaii

The Anti-Defamation League condemned the racist hate campaign against Lt. Gov. Josh Green and the regular protests outside his home pushed by people opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

About 50-100 people gather on a regular basis outside of Green’s downtown Honolulu condominium to loudly object to state emergency orders, Hawaii State Department of Health guidelines, and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policies enacted to reduce COVID-19 infections and deaths in Hawaii and across the country. The 108-year old anti-hate organization issued their statement amidst what they labeled a “troubling increase in extremist and anti-Semitic acts” in Hawaii.

“The antisemitic invective hurled at Dr. Green comes at a time of rising antisemitism in Hawaii,” according to the ADL.

Anti-Semitic slurs spray-painted on walls in Honolulu and the presence of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol complex were the incidents highlighted by the ADL as examples of increasing incidents of hatred.

“Dr. Green is a voice of reason, both regarding the urgent need to safeguard public health in Hawaii and the First Amendment rights of protesters” said Seth Brysk, ADL Central Pacific Regional Director. “ADL respects a person’s right to protest. But we strongly condemn the use of antisemitic and other hate-filled slurs. Extremists have blamed Jews for the pandemic’s spread. The escalation in antisemitic rants and Holocaust analogies tied to anti-vaccine and anti-masking protests is as alarming as it is inaccurate and offensive”

On Jun.18, the Aloha Freedom Coalition featured a black and white photo of Green’s face accented with light purple highlights on their Instagram feed with the word “FRAUD” written across the bottom of the frame. The caption read, “It would be a shame if someone posted signs like this all over town.”

On July 2, flyers identical to the Instagram post but bordered at the top and bottom by a handwritten banner featuring a repeating pattern that read “JEW” next to the Magen David, the Star of David were found downtown and on the area around Green’s condo.

The AFC denounced the fliers and said it had nothing to do with their creation.

The Star-Advertiser reviewed a photo taken July 2 of one of the fliers hanging from a light pole near Green’s apartment. The Star-Advertiser elected not to publish a picture of the photo.

The Aloha Freedom Coalition “advocates for the personal freedoms of all communities in Hawaii, promotes transformation and transparency of government, and supports the constitutional rights of the People to act,” according to the group’s website.

Members organize and amplify like minded messages and put together protests and communications campaigns. Their Instagram page is dedicated to posts that are uniformly anti-vaccine mandates, passports and rules enforcing the use of a mask. Elected officials who run afoul of their beliefs are strongly criticized and occasionally depicted in less than flattering ways on AFC’s Instagram account.

One of the social media posts feature a video of Green captured through a restaurant window, dining at a campaign event with vaccinated donors. The caption reads “Josh the freedom warriors always know where you are.”

Another features apparel created by the group. A white t-shirt with a black and white photo of Governor David Ige, highlighted with yellow in places, with a yellow banner stripped across the bottom with “TYRANT” in red letters across the bottom sits next to a grey t-shirt featuring the Jun. 18 image of Green. “What to wear at freedom rally?,” is the caption.