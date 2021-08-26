Department of Health expands vaccination, testing events in West Oahu

The state Department of Health is expanding testing and vaccinations efforts in West Oahu to reach communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

In collaboration with vaccination and testing partners and community leaders, vaccination and testing events will be held on Saturdays through Oct. 2 and will rotate between Nanakuli High and Intermediate School, Nanakuli Village Center and Waianae Mall.

The first event will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waianae Mall, where the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available and walk-in appointments will be accepted.

“We recognize that for many, historic inequities, misinformation and insufficient access to care have contributed to a lack of confidence in COVID-19 vaccines,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble in a statement. “We thank our West Oʻahu community for coming together to support vaccination and testing. DOH is working hand-in-hand with community leaders to create welcoming, collaborative environments that will lead to healthier communities.”

Partners for the event include Hawaii Business Magazine, Hawaii Public Health Institute, Honolulu Community Action Program, the Honolulu Fire Department, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, Ke Ola Mamo, Marshallese Community Organization of Hawaii, the Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Hawaii COVID-19 Response, Recovery & Resilience TeamNative Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Hawaii COVID-19 Team, Papa Ola Lokahi, and Project Vision.

The following events are as follows:

>> Aug. 28 at Waianae Mall from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

>> Sept. 4 at Nanakuli Village Center from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

>> Sept. 18 at Nanakuli High and Intermediate School from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

>> Oct. 2 at Nanakuli Village Center from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.