Honolulu police say 1 man dead after barricade situation in Kakaako

UPDATE: 5:31 p.m.

The male who was barricaded in the apartment is deceased, according to HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu. Investigators remain at the scene this afternoon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Honolulu police responded to an apparently armed male who barricaded himself in a unit at an apartment building in Kakaako.

The Honolulu Police Department closed a section of Kawaiahao Street at the intersection of Kamakee Street and Kawaiahao Street this afternoon, with members of HPD’s Specialized Services Division and Honolulu Emergency Services arriving on the scene as well.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

A resident of the building at 1065 Kawaiahao St., who did not want to be identified, said he heard one gunshot and that residents had been kept out of the building since about 1:30 p.m. today.

No additional information was immediately provided about the incident.