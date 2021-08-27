Kaiser postpones elective surgeries and procedures on Oahu, Maui due to COVID surge

Kaiser Permanente announced today that it will be postponing non-urgent surgeries and procedures at Moanalua Medical Center and on Maui, starting Monday, for at least the next few weeks.

Kaiser said a small number of operations will be impacted, but more patients could be affected in upcoming weeks. On Maui, Kaiser is postponing and rescheduling all non-essential or elective procedures and surgeries as well as some specialty and primary care appointments.

“As we continue to work through the most severe surge of the pandemic thus far, we’re taking steps to meet the health care needs of our patients and the community,” said Dr. Zamir Moen, Chief of Medical Staff at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center, in a news release.

The news comes as the Hawaii Department of Health reported a single-day record high of single-day record high of 1,035 new infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 59,613 cases. A record high of 430 COVID-19 patients are also hospitalized, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, with 97 in intensive care and 74 on ventilators.

Patients with existing appointments, procedures or surgeries do not need to call or email their provider, Kaiser said. Any patients affected by these changes will be contacted by Kaiser Permanente.

“Staff freed up by these changes will be redeployed to other areas of the hospital and other facilities to meet the critical COVID-19 care delivery needs as well as assist with testing, same-day and urgent care, and vaccinations,” said Kaiser in its release.

Kaiser said hospital leaders will monitor the situation, but may have to postpone more non-emergency surgeries and procedures in coming weeks.

“We’re at a critical stage,” said Dr. Moen. “We need to stop COVID-19 transmission in the community to prevent our entire health care system from becoming overwhelmed. Please get vaccinated, wear your mask, and avoid large gatherings.”