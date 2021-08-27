Letters: Require health passes for public venues; UH athletics depends on revenue from fans; Blaming immigrants for COVID spread is wrong

Hawaii should implement a health pass to try to avoid another shutdown. Many countries and U.S. cities have implemented a health pass for access to public venues.

In Hawaii, this could be as simple as requiring proof of vaccination for indoor settings where masks will be removed, such as restaurants, movie theaters and other settings where food and drink are consumed. This would allow folks to still choose whether to get vaccinated while helping local businesses by reducing the need for capacity restrictions.

It also would incentivize vaccination during a time when our vaccination rate has slowed.

The headline, “No ICU beds available at Queen’s medical facilities as COVID cases surge in Hawaii” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 17), should be a wake-up call. We must protect our community’s access to lifesaving medical treatment. Data shows vaccinations are safe and effective, but we will only continue to see new variants disrupt our way of life if we do not move closer toward herd immunity.

Matthew Weyer

Waipahu

Take stronger measures to curb spread of virus

With all of our hospitals beyond capacity due to COVID-19-related illnesses, and new COVID-19 cases exploding each day, it’s going to take more than nicely asking tourists to stay away and locals to not gather to save our state.

Here is what Gov. David Ige and all the mayors need to implement: statewide mask mandates for all businesses and while in public; distance-learning for all schools for the next three weeks; vaccine mandates for anyone who works outside their home as well as patrons of all businesses; a requirement for proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of traveling to Hawaii and a negative rapid test at the airport from anyone entering the state, or they have to quarantine; no large gatherings, with no exceptions; a 10 p.m. curfew for the next two weeks, with full enforcement of all for all.

Michael Golojuch Jr.

Kapolei

UH athletics depends on revenue from fans

The mayor’s reasoning is beyond reason (“University of Hawaii’s most popular fall sports will not have fans in attendance for their home openers,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 21).

Shutting down attendance at UH football home games, while not addressing known clusters from bars, restaurants and other indoor gatherings, is total ignorance of facts and borders on violations of his oath of office.

I understand the financial impact to businesses, but UH athletics is dependent on revenue from fans, and businesses near the stadium also benefit. To ban fans from providing that support, in a much safer environment, shows Rick Blangiardi is no better than politicians in Florida and Texas.

He says he is an avid supporter of UH. He must prove it. Let us fans support our men and women in UH sports.

Clyde Fuse

Mililani

Blaming immigrants for COVID spread is wrong

Even more so than social media, such as Facebook or Twitter, our daily paper should strive to avoid posting messages that contain blatant misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic. The writer of the letter, “Close southern border to protect against COVID” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 20), engages in such misinformation. He states as fact that “hundred[s] of thousands cross the border illegally and are not vaccinated and spreading the virus.” This is false, and is unsupported by any available evidence.

The Biden administration has largely left in place the restrictive policies of the Trump administration. Those detained are tested for COVID-19 and quarantined if positive. There is no data suggesting that “hundreds of thousands” are eluding the authorities, making their way to our communities and spreading the virus. The consensus of informed medical opinion is that the spread of the delta variant is largely due to the refusal of some Americans to get vaccinated, wear masks or take other measures to stop the virus.

Blaming immigrants is straight out of the playbook of Trump supporters and right-wing nativists, who want to blame the current administration for any and all of our ills.

Leroy E. Colombe

Kailua

Will Laniakea costs match the estimates?

The state Department of Transportation said the Laniakea Beach roadway realignment, if approved, would cost $12 million and take 24 months to complete (“Plan laid out to realign highway away from Laniakea Beach,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 24).

Using the performance of state construction projects in the past and present as a barometer, would anyone like to forecast the final outcome of how long this project will take and what it finally will cost?

Lou Carnazzo

Kailua

Remove barriers to medical aid in dying

I want to thank Christie Wilson for her article about the difficulty in accessing Hawaii’s Our Care, Our Choice Act (“Hawaii’s terminally ill challenged by limited access, lack of participating doctors while seeking medical aid in dying,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 22).

This month marks the 1-year anniversary of my father, John Radcliffe, passing from cancer. Although it was a struggle to obtain the medication (even for him, who worked so hard to get the law passed), our entire family is grateful he could access medical aid-in-dying and pass away peacefully on his own terms. We miss him dearly, but our grief is more bearable knowing that he died how he wanted: at home, lucid, pain-free, and surrounded by family and friends.

I’m disturbed that the law we fought 20 years to pass is still so hard for so many dying people to access. I hope our Legislature will heed the Department of Health’s recommendation to allow qualified APRNs (advanced practice registered nurses) to support their OCOCA patients, and to reduce the needlessly long waiting period.

Romala Radcliffe

Kakaako

