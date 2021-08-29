comscore Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard

  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 am

CALENDAR
TODAY
SOCCER
College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff—South Dakota State vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m, at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic—Fairfield vs. Marquette, 2:45 p.m.; Texas A&M at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Alaska vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym.
MONDAY
No local sporting events scheduled

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Punahou pulls through to beat Kamehameha in ILH opener
Next Story
Hawaii opens its football season with a disappointing rout at the hands of UCLA

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up