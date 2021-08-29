CALENDAR

TODAY

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff—South Dakota State vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m, at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic—Fairfield vs. Marquette, 2:45 p.m.; Texas A&M at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Alaska vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym.

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled