Hawaii sees 553 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 63,502

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 553 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 63,502 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 589.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 455 fatalities on Oahu, 68 on Maui, 59 on Hawaii island, three on Kauai, one on Molokai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 639,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 39.2 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 430 new cases on Oahu, 37 on Maui, 65 on Hawaii island, 13 on Kauai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 44,764 on Oahu, 7,375 on Maui, 7,634 in Hawaii County, 1,290 on Kauai, 131 on Lanai and 159 on Molokai. There are also 2,149 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Sunday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 11,045 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 99.

By island, Oahu has 7,515 active cases, the Big Island has 1,885, Maui has 1,183, Kauai has 419, Lanai has 11 and Molokai has 32.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,506 have required hospitalizations, with 60 new hospitalizations reported today.

Seventeen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,489 hospitalizations within the state, 2,835 have been on Oahu, 402 on Maui, 222 on the Big Island, 23 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 623 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 8.8%, state health officials said today.

