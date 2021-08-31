comscore Shark warning signs posted at Alii Beach in Haleiwa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shark warning signs posted at Alii Beach in Haleiwa

  • Today

Honolulu lifeguards posted shark warning signs at Alii Beach Park in Haleiwa this afternoon after observing one close to shore this afternoon.

Officials said the 8- to 10-foot shark was observed aggressively chasing turtles at the beach park about five feet from shore in a 12:47 p.m. alert today.

Ocean Safety will continue to monitor the situation.

