Shark warning signs posted at Alii Beach in Haleiwa

Honolulu lifeguards posted shark warning signs at Alii Beach Park in Haleiwa this afternoon after observing one close to shore this afternoon.
Officials said the 8- to 10-foot shark was observed aggressively chasing turtles at the beach park about five feet from shore in a 12:47 p.m. alert today.
Ocean Safety will continue to monitor the situation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.